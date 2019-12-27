In case you didn’t get enough celebrating done on New Year’s Eve and need a good excuse to do some more, you can help the Chinese usher in their New Year starting Jan. 25 and running through Feb. 8. It’s also known as Spring Festival and is the most important celebration for Chinese on the lunar calendar.
The Chinese normally do not observe the beginning of the traditional New Year on Jan. 1. In fact, their annual celebration, which lasts several days, is held on varying dates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. This one is the year of the rat.
Many Chinese believe that the year of a person’s birth is the primary factor in determining that person’s personality traits, physical and mental attributes and degree of success and happiness throughout his or her lifetime. This will be a year of opportunity for rats. Things will work in their favor and they’ll generally have a wonderful time. But, they should not get lazy and start taking life for granted.
The year of the rat, which won’t happen again until 2032, will be followed by the year of the ox. The year of the tiger will be 2022, rabbit in 2023, dragon in 2024, snake in 2025, horse in 2026, sheep in 2027, monkey in 2028, rooster in 2029, dog in 2030 and pig in 2031. It’s all based on the lunar calendar and the animals rotate through a 12-year cycle.
In the days leading up to the New Year, the house is given a thorough cleaning and is decorated in red with red couplets (small banners) on the doors because red is believed to be an auspicious color.
At the last meal of the old year, Chinese eat no meat, but drink many toasts. The traditional New Year’s feast includes deep-fried prawns, capon with sesame seeds and red sweet-sour glaze, shredded lettuce salad, chicken, Chinese peas, water chestnuts and other delicacies like chicken feet and thousand-year-old eggs.
The first day of the New Year is spent with family. The reunion dinner is one of the most important activities along with going to the temple. The next day is for visiting, exchanging gifts and feasting. Children receive good luck money wrapped in red paper so they can buy treats during the dragon parade.
A few lucky things to do during the Chinese New Year celebration include giving money and gifts, eating lucky food (primarily fish) and setting off lots of fire crackers and fireworks.
To really get into the swing of the event, you might want to learn these four Chinese words; “Gong Hay Fot Choy.” It means “Wishing you a prosperous New Year.”
