Past 10 KPC Media Group Prep Swimmers of the Year

2019: Sarah Platt, DeKalb

2018: Sarah Platt, DeKalb

2017: Nathan Bourne, Angola

2016: Nathan Bourne, Angola

2015: Kari Guthrie, East Noble

2014: Kari Guthrie, East Noble

2013: Kari Guthrie, East Noble

2012: Kari Guthrie, East Noble

2011: Carlena Magley, DeKalb

2010: Carlena Magley, DeKalb

