Past 10 KPC Media Group Prep Swimmers of the Year
2019: Sarah Platt, DeKalb
2018: Sarah Platt, DeKalb
2017: Nathan Bourne, Angola
2016: Nathan Bourne, Angola
2015: Kari Guthrie, East Noble
2014: Kari Guthrie, East Noble
2013: Kari Guthrie, East Noble
2012: Kari Guthrie, East Noble
2011: Carlena Magley, DeKalb
2010: Carlena Magley, DeKalb
