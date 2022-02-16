HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust is seeking applications for four full-time stewardship interns for the 2022 summer season.
The member-supported nonprofit organization protects over 7,300 acres of land in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. Summer interns help ACRES care for these protected lands by assisting with non-native invasive species management and preserve visitor amenities, including maintaining trails, signs and parking areas.
“The internship program allows the ACRES field staff to more than double in size for three months, allowing us to cover more ground,” said ACRES Stewardship Director Evan Hill.
The program engages local students with an interest in the field of natural sciences. Interns gain field work experience by working alongside experienced stewardship staff, industry professionals and academic instructors throughout the region.
“These experiences have included helping conduct species inventories with some of the best botanists in the state and assisting with research taking place on ACRES properties,” Hill said.
Interns will also learn about non-native invasive species identification and treatment methods and how to operate equipment related to land stewardship.
ACRES is looking for candidates who find satisfaction in challenging conditions. Interns will be working outside during the hottest months of the year, venturing off trail through dense brush, poison ivy and mosquitoes.
“The most rewarding part of the experience is being able to return to these sites and see that their long hours spent on the property resulted in a healthier and more diverse plant community,” Hill said.
Qualified applicants must reside in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble or Steuben counties.
Preference will be given to applicants pursuing a degree related to natural resources. Positions are contingent upon funding.
A complete job post including application details is available at acreslandtrust.org/internship. Applications will be accepted until March 31.
