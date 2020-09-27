Donald J. Trump is the 45th president of the United States. Before the presidency, he was well known as a real estate investor and businessman.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, in the early 21st Century, his private conglomerate, the Trump Organization, included about 500 companies. Industries included hotels, residential properties, merchandise and entertainment agencies.
A Brief Overview of Donald Trump’s Career
1968: Graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce.
1974: Became president of Trump-owned corporations and partnerships.
1983: Opened Trump Tower, a 58-story building which held the headquarters of the Trump Organization.
2004: Starred in and hosted the reality television show, The Apprentice.
2016: Won the 2016 presidential election.
His Early Years
Born on June 14, 1946, to a successful New York real estate developer, Donald Trump was the fourth of five children. Throughout his academic career, he was educated at New York Military Academy and Fordham University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce. After graduation, he began working full time for his father, assisting with the management of between 10,000 and 22,000 rental units.
In 1974, Trump became the acting president over the corporation, which was later named the Trump Organization.
The Author
In addition to being a dominant force in the real estate industry, Trump also penned numerous books before his presidency. In 1987, he published his first title, “The Art of the Deal,” where he gave advice on making business negotiations. The book was successful and found its way on The New York Times best-seller list. He would eventually pen numerous titles ranging from golfing advice, politics and business guides.
Presidency
On Jan. 20, 2017, Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. During his term, there have been nearly 4 million jobs created, including 400,000 manufacturing opportunities.
He also is credited with increasing American coal exports by 60% and propelling the United States oil production industry to an all-time high.
