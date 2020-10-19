Prep Football
Fremont announces sectional ticket information
FREMONT — Fremont will host Adams Central in a Class 1A sectional first-round game Friday at 7 p.m. at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
All tickets will be sold in advance for $6 apiece. No tickets will be available the night of the game.
Fremont football players and cheerleaders will be able to purchase tickets today.
FHS students and the general public will be able to purchase tickets Wednesday through Friday at the school’s main office.
M.S. Soccer Cougars 3rd in Jr. NECC Tournament
EMMA — Central Noble’s co-ed soccer team finished third in the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The semifinal participants got together at Westview Saturday. The Cougars lost to West Noble 3-1 in a semifinal match, but bounced back to win 1-0 over Prairie Heights in the third-place match.
In the semifinal contest, the Chargers scored all their goals in the first half. Drake Cavanaugh scored for CN on a free kick late in the second half.
In the third-place match, the Panther goalkeeper made numerous big saves as Central Noble controlled the play throughout the match. Josh Marker scored on an assist from Cavanaugh with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left and the Cougars prevailed.
