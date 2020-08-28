INDIANAPOLIS — This week's peak in COVID-19 cases may have come a day earlier than usual, as Friday's statewide COVID-19 numbers dropped compared to the day before.
Call it a flip-flop — Thursday's case count looked more like a Friday and Friday looks more like a Thursday this week.
As of Friday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 809 new cases of COVID-19, down from 1,145 on Thursday.
Typically Indiana posts its biggest case numbers of the week on Fridays, but that wasn't the case this week. While Thursday's total was the biggest Thursday ever, this week's 809 cases was the lowest Friday since mid-July.
Cases usually run highest toward the end of the week due to when testing is done and reported, with the earlier days in the week usually smaller because of a slowdown in testing that occurs over weekends.
Friday's lower case number also came on lower testing numbers, although positivity was down a bit compared to Thursday. Indiana processed just over 15,000 tests — down about 4,000 from Thursday's total — for a positivity rate on the day of 5.31%
The state also logged 11 deaths.
Locally, all four counties had small changes in new cases. DeKalb and Steuben counties both added three cases each, while Noble and LaGrange counties increased two each.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 30 deaths all-time, while LaGrange County has 11, DeKalb County four and Steuben County three.
