Boys soccer team improves to 10-2-1
The Leo boys soccer team extended its winning streak to four with victories over Huntington North and Heritage last week.
The Lions defeated Huntington North 2-1 on Sept. 23. Ibai Marro Ojer and Trevor Wise each scored a goal in the win, and Wise also recorded an assist.
The team went on to shut out Heritage 2-0 on Sept. 26.
Girls soccer team drops to three losses
The Leo girls soccer team dropped to 8-3-1 following a loss and a tie last week.
The Lions fell to Huntington North 4-1 on Sept. 23. Samantha Sanderlin scored Leo’s only goal, and Sarah Schleinkofer recorded eight saves in the Lions’ goal.
The team went on to tie Bishop Dwenger 1-1 on Sept. 26. Gloria Coolman scored Leo’s goal on one of eight shots by the Lions. Sophomore Hailey Cane had eight saves in the draw.
Boys tennis team falls to Norwell
The Leo boys tennis team closed out its regular season with a loss to Norwell on Sept. 26. The Lions will compete in the Carroll sectional this week.
Leo volleyball wins two straight
The Leo volleyball team has won eight of its last nine games. The Lions picked up wins of New Haven and Bellmont last week to improve to 16-5.
The team defeated New Haven 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-22) on Sept. 24. Brooke Smith picked up 15 of the Lions’ 32 kills, and Averee Yoder had six aces. Erika Dimond had five blocks, and Belle Hogan had a team-high 15 digs.
Leo earned a hard-fought victory over Bellmont 3-2 (21-25, 28-30, 25-21, 25-16, 15-13) on Sept. 26. Smith earned a season-high 32 kills, and Yoder earned five aces. Alesia Olinger, Hogan and Nevaeh Shugart each recorded a pair of blocks, and Smith had 20 digs.
Leo runners third, fourth at New Haven Classic
The Leo girls cross country team placed third in the AA division during Saturday’s New Haven Classic, while the boys team placed fourth.
Eden Norris led the Lady Lions on the Purdue Fort Wayne course, placing ninth overall. Also scoring were Taylor Stine (20th), Renee Beaubien (22nd), Lily Kissner (24th) and Olivia Lashure (28th).
Tyler Hartleroad finished 17th to pace the Leo boys. He was closely followed by Jackson Ringood in 18th and Donovin Setser in 20th. Tristian Alcantar and Joel Fowerbaugh also scored, finishing in 26th and 47th, respectively.
