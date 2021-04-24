You need more water as the climate gets warmer, and with spring coming, it’s the perfect time to get started creating a habit of drinking more water. To help you, here are some tips form the CDC:
• Carry a bottle of water with you and refill it throughout the day.
• Freeze some freezer-safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water that will last all day long.
• Chose water over sugary drinks.
• Opt for water when eating out. You’ll save money and reduce your calorie intake.
• Add a wedge of lemon or lime to your water for added flavor if you don’t enjoy the taste of water itself.
Water Hacks
Choosing water over sugary drinks can be difficult for many people, especially if you tend to drink these sugary drinks a lot during the day. Most people’s problem with water is it contains no taste or flavor.
Although this is true, here are some tricks the CDC shares to help you rethink your drink.
• Need more flavor? Add berries or slices of lime, lemon or cucumber to your glass of water.
• Missing fizzy drinks? Add a splash of 100% juice to plain sparkling water for a refreshing, low-calorie drink.
• Need help breaking the habit? Don’t stock up on sugary drinks. Instead, keep a jug of cold water in the fridge.
• Water just won’t do? Reach for drinks that contain important nutrients such as low-fat or fat-free milk, fortified milk alternatives or 100% fruit or vegetable juice.
• At the coffee shop? Skip the flavored syrups or whipped cream. Ask for a drink with low-fat or fat-free milk, milk alternatives such as soy or almond, or go back to the basics with black coffee.
Importance of Water
Remember that water is the cornerstone for all life. Water is very important for your health and the health. Set an example by starting off your journey today drinking more water.
Use the steps to rethink your drink and lead yourself to a better healthier lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.