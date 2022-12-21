College Volleyball West Noble grad Schermerhorn to play her fifth year at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue libero Maddie Schermerhorn announced on Twitter (@m_schermerhorn) Wednesday afternoon that she will play -her fifth and final year of volleyball for the Boilermakers.
“I cannot wait to continue to grow with this team,” Schermerhorn wrote in a tweet. “Thanks to my hometown family and friends, as well as the Purdue community for allowing me to live out my dream!”
Schermerhorn had a team-leading 508 digs and made the All-Big Ten Second Team for the 21-11 Boilermakers this past season. The West Noble High School graduate was also Purdue’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Prep Boys Tennis Kellett tabbed to lead Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler announced on Tuesday that PH graduate Torin Kellett will be the school’s new boys tennis coach.
Kellett will replace Byler in that coaching role. Byler’s latest run as Heights tennis coach lasted three seasons.
Prep Swimming Hornet girls top NorthWood
ANGOLA — Angola’s girls swim team defeated NorthWood 93-75 Tuesday at the YMCA of Steuben County while the Hornet boys lost to the Panthers 100-60.
Frances Krebs (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke), Ella Sears (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Brooke Shelburne (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events apiece for the Angola girls (10-1). The Hornets also placed first in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
For the Hornet boys (8-3), Isaac Sanders won the 100 breaststroke. Angola also won the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Sanders, Michael Griffin, Jorge Iranzo and Josiah Young.
Fremont’s Keegan Waters won the 500 freestyle. Eagle Gage Forrest was second in the 100 backstroke.
Angola girls 93, NorthWood 75
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, Krebs, Powers) 2:03.06, 2. Angola (Craig, An. Shannon, Zeeb, Antos) 2:28.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Roberts (NW) 2:10.47, 2. Powers 2:21.30, 4. Laughlin (Fremont) 2:47.21, 6. Hagerty 3:01.47.
200 individual medley — 1. V. Vega (NW) 2:30.27, 3. James 2:55.16, 4. Zeeb 2:59.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Sears 25.24, 4. Antos 31.45, 5. An. Shannon 36.31.
100 butterfly — 1. Krebs 1:05.45, 3. Zeeb 1:31.05, 5. Hagerty 1:38.79.
100 freestyle — 1. Sears 56.63, 4. Antos 1:09.82, 5. Craig 1:13.07.
500 freestyle — 1. B. Shelburne 5:53.21, 3. Powers 6:34.42.
200 freestyle relay — 1. NorthWood (Wiggins, N. Vega, V. Vega, Roberts) 1:49.31, 3. Angola (James, Zeeb, Antos, Powers) 2:03.87, 4. Angola (Woodlee, Craig, Hagerty, An. Shannon) 2:28.40.
100 backstroke — 1. Krebs 1:08.79, 2. James 1:18.74, 4. Craig 1:28.19.
100 breaststroke — 1. B. Shelburne 1:17.55, 2. An. Shannon 1:32.38, 6. Baum 1:40.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Krebs, James, B. Shelburne, Sears) 4:08.55, 3. Angola (Woodlee, Hagerty, Baldwin, Baum) 6:32.34.
NorthWood boys 100, Angola 60
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. NorthWood (A. Williams, Stankovich, Mishler, Hahn) 1:50.60, 2. Angola (Cooper, Ai. Shannon, O. Koch, Young) 2:00.16.
200 freestyle — 1. Stankovich (NW) 1:57.80, 3. Waters (Fre) 2:02.12, 4. Young 2:11.65.
200 individual medley — 1. Hahn (NW) 2:07.89, 2. I. Sanders 2:15.40, 3. Cooper 2:30.91.
50 freestyle — 1. A. Williams (NW) 24.34, 3. Ai. Shannon 24,93, 4. Michael 28.20, 5. Iranzo 28.24.
100 butterfly — 1. Boggs (NW) 1:01.86, 2. O. Koch 1:08.34.
100 freestyle — 1. Hahn (NW) 52.35, 2. Ai. Shannon 1:00.47, 3. Michael 1:04.95.
500 freestyle — 1. Waters (Fre) 5:38.55, 3. Young 5:56.25.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (I. Sanders, Michael, Iranzo, Young) 1:46.43.
100 backstroke — 1. A. Williams (NW) 1:01.83, 2. Forrest (Fre) 1:05.57, 3. Cooper 1:05.97, 4. Koch 1:17.40.
100 breaststroke — 1. I. Sanders 1:09.72.
400 freestyle relay — 1. NorthWood (Mishler, A. Williams, Stankovich, Hahn) 3:38.66, 2. Angola (Koch, Ai. Shannon, Cooper, I. Sanders) 4:02.18.
Prep Girls Basketball Chargers overcome slow start to top Prairie Heights Panthers
LIGONIER — West Noble overcame a slow start to beat Prairie Heights 38-31 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Chargers (2-10, 2-4 NECC) trailed 12-1 after one quarter and 18-8 at the half. West Noble scored 30 points in the second half.
Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with 12 points. Kayle Jordan had 11 points, and Alayna DeLong scored nine.
Ava Boots had 10 points and Emily McCrea and Kylee Leland each scored eight for the Panthers (1-12, 0-8).
Heights won the junior varsity game 18-14. Maddison Certain had eight points and Eva Graber scored six for the Panthers. Jordan and Kylie Ware each had six points for West Noble.
In other action Tuesday, Garrett lost at Bishop Dwenger 43-35 and Churubusco lost at Bluffton 42-32. Haley Gibson led the Tigers with 18 points.
Prep Boys Basketball Warriors get past Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview escaped Lakeland with a 48-47 Northeast Corner Conference victory on Tuesday night.
Brady Yoder had 19 points, Jethro Hostetler scored nine and Wiley Minix added six for the Warriors (5-3, 3-1 NECC).
Ben Keil paced the Lakers (4-3, 2-2) with 19 points. Christian Troyer had 10 points and Tommy Curtis scored eight.
Blazers handle Bombers
BUTLER — Eastside defeated Edon (Ohio) 50-26 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
The Blazers (4-3) built a 29-13 halftime lead. The Bombers are 3-6.
Knights fall at Goshen
GOSHEN — East Noble lost to Goshen 63-53 on Tuesday night.
Quinn Bechtel had 19 points and Ryan Eldridge scored 18 to lead the RedHawks (5-3).
Hunter Kline led the Knights (0-6) with 16 points. Nathan Bowker had 12 points and Owen Ritchie scored 11.
