PREP BOYS GOLF
DeKalb at Leo, 4 p.m.
Churubusco and West Noble at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Westview at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Eastside at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Senior Night, Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Churubusco at Garrett, 4:45 p.m.
Fairfield at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Bellmont at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park, Blackhawk Christian and Smith Academy at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, Quarterfinals
Angola at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Elkhart at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Bishop Luers, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, Quarterfinals
Angola at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Trine at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.
