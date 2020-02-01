WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University has scheduled several February and March workshops related to crop marketing, farm finance, and the upcoming farm bill decisions for producers throughout Indiana.
The farm bill workshops will take place in Vincennes and Huntington during February. At each workshop, Indiana Farm Bureau will provide a complimentary lunch for attendees who pre-register.
“During the workshops, farmers and landowners can work through examples to help them make the best decisions for their individual circumstances ahead of the USDA’s March 15 program signup deadline,” said James Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture and Purdue professor of agricultural economics.
Mintert is a presenter at the farm bill workshops, along with Purdue’s Michael Langemeier, an associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture and professor of agricultural economics, and Kaitlin Meyers from the Indiana Farm Service Agency. During lunch, Megan Ritter from Indiana Farm Bureau will present “Farm Bureau Health Benefit Plan.”
Farm Bill workshops begin at 10:30 a.m. EST, on these dates:
• Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Vincennes Agricultural Center, 4207 N. Purdue Road, Vincennes; and
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Huntington County Fairgrounds, First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 E. Taylor St., Huntington.
Registration is free, but preregistration is required. For more information or to register, visit purdue.ag/farmbillworkshop20.
The local session of the Purdue Crop Marketing and Farm Finance Workshop, featuring Center for Commercial Agriculture faculty experts, will begin at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at the Wells County Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton.
“Producers can gain advice and expertise at these workshops to improve their skills in crop management and financial management for 2020,” said Mintert.
There will be two sessions at each workshop, one titled “Improving Your Crop Marketing Skills” and a second session titled “Preparing to Meet with Your Ag Lender.”
Presenters for these workshops include Mintert, Langemeier and Nathan Thompson, a Purdue assistant professor of agricultural economics.
Registration is free, but pre-registration is required which is available online at purdue.ag/workshop20 or by calling (765) 494-7004.
