FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Gymnasts from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics competed in the Winter Cup Classic last Saturday and Sunday. A total of 665 gymnasts participated in the event.
The TSG Xcel Platinum team finished fifth with a score of 105.7.
Also in action for Tri-State were gymnasts in Level 6, Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold.
On Dec. 6-8, 2019 in Indianapolis, TSG participated in the Indiana Judges Cup at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Four local girls won all-around championships: Angola’s Avery Boyer and Auburn’s Hannah Sweitzer from Xcel Platinum, Xcel Silver gymnast Aubrey Hoover from Reading, Michigan; and Level 3 gymnast Aria Schrock from Fremont.
In Xcel Silver, Angola’s Alexis Conklin won the floor exercise and Angola’s Piper Hasselman was first in vault. Kiraly Schoenauer of Coldwater, Michigan, won the Level 6 vault.
Two TSG teams placed third, Xcel Silver with 110.525 and Xcel Platinum with 109.325.
Tri-State Gymnastics results
Winter Cup Classic
Last Saturday and Sunday
Xcel Diamond
Abigail Travelbee (Hometown, Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 7.7 (7th place); uneven bars, 9.075 (3rd); balance beam, 9.225 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.025; all-around, 35.7 (5th).
Randi Dudek (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 7.7; uneven bars, 8.325; balance beam, 7.925; floor exercise, 8.425; all-around, 32.375.
Xcel Platinum
Alyana Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 8.675 (2nd); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.675; floor exercise, 8.95; all-around, 35.3 (6th).
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.05; uneven bars, 7.65; balance beam, 8.3; floor exercise, 9.075 (6th); all-around, 33.075.
Rianne Ritter (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 7.65; uneven bars, 6.65; balance beam, 8.425; floor exercise, 8.95; all-around, 31.675.
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.275; uneven bars, 8.35; balance beam, 9.025 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9 (7th); all-around, 34.65.
Jaymasen Delancey (Angola) — Vault, 7.45; uneven bars, 9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9.225 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 8.85; all-around, 34.525.
Summer Allen (Hudson) — Vault, 8.375 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.2 (7th); balance beam, 8.75; floor exercise, 8.4; all-around, 33.725 (7th).
Xcel Gold
Macy Buchanan (Angola) — Vault, 8.4; uneven bars, 8.925; balance beam, 7.475; floor exercise, 8.725; all-around, 33.525.
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.725 (8th); uneven bars, 8.475; balance beam, 8.5; floor exercise, 9.325 (2nd); all-around, 35.025 (8th).
Allison Freudenberger (Auburn) — Vault, 7.85; uneven bars, 8.15; balance beam, 8.85 (8th); floor exercise, 8.75; all-around, 33.6.
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.7; uneven bars, 9.375; balance beam, 9.35; floor exercise, 9.025; all-around, 36.45.
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.) — Vault, 8.475; uneven bars, 9.1 (3rd); balance beam, 8.4; floor exercise, 8.25; all-around, 34.225.
Xcel Silver
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 9.15; balance beam, 9; floor exercise, 9.15 (7th); all-around, 36.45 (9th).
Cora Hall (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.975; uneven bars, 8.975; balance beam, 8.65; floor exercise, 8.3; all-around, 34.9.
Aubrey Hoover (Reading, Mich.) — Vault, 9.25 (5th); uneven bars, 9.35 (6th); balance beam, 9.1; floor exercise, 9.125 (8th); all-around, 36.825 (5th).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.8; balance beam, 8.3; floor exercise, 8.45; all-around, 34.1.
Regan Walker (Angola) — Vault, 9; uneven bars, 9.175 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 8.625; floor exercise, 8; all-around, 34.8.
Level 6
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 8.725 (5th); uneven bars, 8.2; balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.425 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.025 (5th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 8.525 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 7.8; balance beam, 7.825; floor exercise, 9.1; all-around, 33.25.
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.45; uneven bars, 7.65; balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.2; all-around, 34.
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Angola) — Vault, 8.525 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 7.6; balance beam, 8.45; floor exercise, 8.75; all-around, 33.325.
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.95 (4th); balance beam, 8.575 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 9.2 (6th); all-around, 35.925 (5th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.375; uneven bars, 7.85; balance beam, 8.125; floor exercise, 9.425 (tied for 4th); all-around, 33.775.
Thea Staten (Edon, Ohio) — Vault, 9.375; uneven bars, 7.45; balance beam, 7.95; floor exercise, 8.575; all-around, 32.35.
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 8.425; uneven bars, 8.85 (4th); balance beam, 7.725; floor exercise, 8.95; all-around, 33.95.
Indiana Judges Cup
Dec. 6-8, 2019
Xcel Platinum
Tyrah Bowdish (Howe) — Vault, 9.15 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.925; balance beam, 8.6; floor exercise, 9.4 (4th); all-around, 35.075 (6th).
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (1st); uneven bars, 9.25 (2nd); balance beam, 8.65 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.325 (1st); all-around, 36.325 (1st).
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.9 (4th); uneven bars, 9.05 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.425; floor exercise, 9.125 (4th); all-around, 35.5 (4th).
Rianne Ritter (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.15; balance beam, 8.775 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.025; all-around, 35.
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 9.225 (1st); uneven bars, 8.875 (4th); balance beam, 9.075 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.45 (2nd); all-around, 36.625 (1st).
Xcel Gold
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.125 (3rd); balance beam, 8.85 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 36.325 (2nd).
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.) — Vault, 9.05 (4th); uneven bars, 8.975 (6th); balance beam, 8.7 (5th); floor exercise, 8.775 (7th); all-around, 35.5 (tied for 4th).
Xcel Silver
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.275 (4th); balance beam, 9.175 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 1st); all-around, 36.7 (5th).
Piper Hasselman (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.25 (1st); uneven bars, 8.8; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 9.45 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 36.3 (3rd).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.875; balance beam, 8.75; floor exercise, 8.65; all-around, 34.825.
Aubrey Hoover (Reading, Mich.) — Vault, 9.2 (1st); uneven bars, 9.425 (1st); balance beam, 9.375 (1st); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 37.45 (1st).
Level 6
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 8.6 (6th); uneven bars, 8.25; balance beam, 8.625; floor exercise, 9.075 (4th); all-around, 34.55 (5th).
Rachel Hall (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.95 (4th); uneven bars, 8.525 (4th); balance beam, 8.3; floor exercise, 9.175 (2nd); all-around, 34.95 (5th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 8.8 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.625 (5th); balance beam, 6.5; floor exercise, 9.2 (3rd); all-around, 33.125.
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.5; uneven bars, 8.55 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 6.6; floor exercise, 9 (tied for 5th); all-around, 32.65 (6th).
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.1 (1st); uneven bars, 8.25; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 8.875; all-around, 35.025.
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.475; uneven bars, 8.75 (2nd); balance beam, 8.3; floor exercise, 8.85; all-around, 34.375.
Thea Staten (Edon, Ohio) — Vault, 8.15; uneven bars, 8.15; balance beam, 7.3; floor exercise, 8.625; all-around, 32.225.
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.55 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 8; floor exercise, 8.825; all-around, 34.525 (6th).
Level 3
Addison Pedersen (Angola) — Vault, 8.45; uneven bars, 8.05; balance beam, 8.35; floor exercise, 8.75; all-around, 33.6.
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9.05; uneven bars, 8.625; balance beam, 8.6 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.875; all-around, 35.15 (1st).
Level 2
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 8.925; uneven bars, 8.7; balance beam, 8.85; floor exercise, 8.6; all-around, 35.075.
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.85; uneven bars, 7.7; balance beam, 7.825; floor exercise, 8.125; all-around, 32.5.
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.75; balance beam, 9.025 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 8.9 (4th); all-around, 34.825 (5th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.1 (4th); uneven bars, 8.7 (6th); balance beam, 8.225; floor exercise, 8.55; all-around, 34.575.
