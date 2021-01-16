The female reproductive system is a model of ingenuity, but it is not infallible. Women who want to maintain their personal health need to be aware of their unique needs, paying particular attention to maintaining function in key areas of their bodies.
Cervical health is something that may not immediately come to mind, but it is worthy of consideration. According to Verywell Health, the cervix is the lower portion of the uterus. The cervix essentially serves as the gatekeeper between the open vagina and the inside of the womb. It is sometimes referred to as “the neck of the uterus.” The cervix is susceptible to various health conditions, including polyps, dysplasia, cancer, and inflammation, according to Patient Info, a patient health information resource. In order to improve cervical health, women are urged to learn more about the cervix and how to identify potential abnormalities.
The cervix looks like a small, pink button with a dimple on the end. It should feel smooth and firm, like the end of the nose. Mucus discharge is normal depending on the time of the month in the menstrual cycle.
When a woman is not pregnant, the cervix serves to keep germs, water, tampons, and other foreign matter from reaching inside of the body. The cervix helps keep a fetus in place while it grows in the uterus, according to Women’s Health magazine. The cervix will thin out (efface) and widen (dilate) when childbirth is imminent. Due to its location, the cervix is often the first site of an identifiable infection of the reproductive system. Malodorous or off-colored discharge may indicate infection.
There are various ways a woman can keep her cervix healthy.
• Be observant. Changes in discharge or pain in the region of the cervix can indicate a problem.
• Exercise caution during intercourse. According to Sherry Ross, M.S., an obstetrician-gynecologist, repeated deep thrusting during intercourse can cause bruising or tearing of cervical tissue. Speak with a physician if you feel pain deep inside after intercourse.
• Protect yourself from STDs. Sexually transmitted infections, particularly those from human papilloma virus, can contribute to cervical cancer.
• Schedule routine screenings. A doctor will suggest a first Pap test at age 21. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you’re 30 years old or older, you have three options. You can continue getting a Pap test only. If your test result is normal, you can wait three years for your next test. You can get an HPV test only. If your test result is normal, you can wait five years for your next test. You can get both an HPV and Pap test together. If your test results are normal, you can wait five years for your next tests.
• Live a healthy lifestyle. Proper nutrition, adequate sleep, frequent exercise, and reduction of stress can go a long way in regard to maintaining overall health.
