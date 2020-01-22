TOPEKA — A Ligonier man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police stopped him Sunday for a traffic violation.
According to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car driven by Miguel Lara, 26, of the 1300 block of Martin Street, Ligonier, near the intersection of C.R. 500S and S.R. 5. The report said Lara failed a field sobriety test. His BAC tested .15 on a certified blood alcohol test.
Lara was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and operating without receiving a license.
