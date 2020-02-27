Garrett at a Glance
Population: 6,390
City government website: garrettindiana.us
Government: Mayor, common council, clerk-treasurer, city planner
Police: Garrett Police Department
Fire: Garrett Fire Department
Utilities: Electric: Garrett Municipal Utilities distributes power generated by Wolverine Power Cooperative; Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.; Water & Sewer: Provided by the city; Telephone: Frontier Internet: Mediacom, Auburn Essential Services
Education: Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp.
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital at Auburn
Parks: Feick Park, Eastside Park, Westside Park, Ocker Park, Heritage Park
Attractions: Garrett Historical Railroad Museum, Garrett Museum of Art, Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theater, Garrett Community Swimming Pool, ice skating rink
Important Numbers & Addresses
City Hall: A: 301 S., Randolph St. P: 357-3836
Police: A: 200 N. Cowen St. P: 357-5151
Fire: A: 200 N. Cowen St. P: 357-6670
Post Office: Hours: M-F 8:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., SAT 9 a.m.-noon A: 115 W. Keyser St. P: 260-357-4540
Library: Garrett Public Library P: 357-5485 A: 107 W. Houston St. W: garrettpl.org
Recycling/Compost Centers: Marvin Hall Recycling Center, 109 N. Cowen St. (drive-through, Wednesday p.m., Friday afternoon and Saturday mornings) and 24-hour recycling bins at 400 E. Quincy St.
Meetings
Board of Works: first and third Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., City Hall
Common Council: first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.