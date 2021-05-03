AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the first three days of May.
Monday’s new patients include three in the 11-20 age group; four between ages 21-30; three from 31-40 years old; three between ages 41-50; two in the 51-60 age bracket; and one between 71 and 80 years old
The new patients bring the total to 4,267 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 812 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 723,443 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus
To date, 12,938 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 412 probable deaths have been reported to date.
A total of 3,394,981 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,392,361 on Sunday. A total of 9,857,803 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccination can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.
As of Monday, a total of 4,307,433 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,365,057 first doses and 1,942,376 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
