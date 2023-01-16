PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb and Eastside at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
West Noble at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Churubusco at Manchester, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
South Adams at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Heritage, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Bellmont at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Eastside at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
