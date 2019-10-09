Prep Volleyball EN wins on senior night
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble celebrated its senior night with a victory over Northeast 8 conference rival Norwell in five sets at The Big Blue Pit Tuesday night. The scores were 24-26, 25-27, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11.
East Noble (6-22, 2-4 NE8) honored seniors Alexis Kirchner and Abby Haynes.
On Monday in Brushy Prairie, Prairie Heights defeated Fort Wayne North Side 25-20, 25-10, 25-20. The Panthers are 12-13.
Miller gets 1,000th career kill in Westview home loss
EMMA — Westview junior Gloria Miller put down the 1,000th kill of her high school career against Fairfield Tuesday night. But the Warriors lost the Northeast Corner Conference match 25-19, 25-21, 25-20.
Madeline Gawthrop had 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces for the Falcons (15-11, 7-2 NECC).
Miller had 17 kills, eight digs and a block for Westview (10-16, 4-6 NECC) in its NECC regular season finale.
Hallie Mast had 17 assists, eight digs and three aces for the Warriors. Kate Welsh had 12 assists and two aces, and Payton May added 12 kills.
Fairfield won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-24. Kyla Smart had six kills and an ace for Westview. Megan Kauffman had seven assists and a block. Ella Clark and Penelope Eash each had six digs.
Chargers lose on senior night to Wawasee
LIGONIER — West Noble lost on senior night Tuesday to Wawasee 25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11.
West Noble honored seniors Nina Teel, Madelyn Bradley, Jenna Hutsell, Madison Doege and Beatrice Hasting. Teel had 26 assists, 11 digs, six kills and three blocks. Hutsell had six kills and five aces. Doege added four aces.
Nichelle Phares had 10 kills, four blocks and four aces for the Chargers. Dana Ritchie had 12 digs, and Lilly Mast had seven kills.
West Noble won the junior varsity match in three sets.
Lakers lose at NorthWood
NAPPANEE — Lakeland lost to NorthWood in a non-conference match on Monday. The scores were 25-18, 25-4, 25-17.
