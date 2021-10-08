In his “Saturday Night Live” monologue last weekend, actor Owen Wilson summed up my life in 10 seconds.
Joking about his own academic misadventures, WIlson said his father started the “3-7-9-0 Club” — three sons, seven high schools, nine colleges and no degrees.
“I got a good giggle out of this,” said one of my own three sons — who happens to be the biggest contributor to my membership in the “3-1-6-0 Club.” For the record, that’s only one high school, but six colleges (I may have lost count) and still no degrees.
“Zero degrees is pretty cool,” another son chimed in, showing the boys may lack for diplomas, but not for wit.
I can check the first box for club membership with three sons — who created more chaos than I ever expected.
They attended only one high school — DeKalb — which I do not blame for any of this. I was happy to send them there, and on most days the teachers were not too afraid to see the boys arrive.
After their high school days, one son decided to sample as many Midwestern colleges as possible — given that it’s hard to attend more than two per year. I became an expert at filling out financial forms for admission offices.
All for naught — or was it?
One son mentioned that his mother-in-law “is always giving me a hard time for not having a degree.” She’s a retired educator, and her daughter (my daughter-in-law) graduated from a respected major university.
I advised him to remind his wife’s mother that he (my son) makes at least twice as much money as his old man, who earned a degree with some Latin words after it from a Big Ten school. For that matter, my kid probably doubles the highest salary his mother-in-law ever found in her pay envelope.
In fact, the only male in our immediate family with a college diploma (me) lagged behind all three sons in annual earnings. I quit trying to keep up and retired this summer.
But this column is not about my financial underachievement — it’s about how you can be plenty successful without going to college.
Last week, I wrote about Mike Littlejohn, the fourth and current owner of an Auburn jewelry store that celebrated its 120th anniversary two days ago.
Littlejohn went to jewelry school to learn a rewarding skill. He speaks to middle-school students every October about his career and reminds them how much they can accomplish without a bachelor’s degree.
“I wish they would talk about vocation education more. I think they’re starting to do that, now. Because this is a great business, it’s a great livelihood,” he said.
I’m glad my gastroenterologist didn’t skip college, but our sons prove you can go a long way on natural intelligence, a positive personality and a strong work ethic.
They worked their way up from the bottom into great jobs, and they keep getting calls from employers who want to hire them for even more money.
One of them used to put up a stubborn resistance when I tried to teach him math at our dining-room table. Today, he works at a desk covered by two wide computer screens filled with data on spreadsheets he created by himself.
No wonder the boys looked at my conventional career path and said, “Thanks for sharing your example, Dad, but I think we can do better than that.”
Thanks to their aversion to formal education, I paid for only three years of college instead of 12. That, alone, makes it profitable to be a member of the 3-1-6-0 club.
DAVE KURTZ can be contacted at davekurtz@kpcmedia.com.
