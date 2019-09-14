Girls golf takes 2nd at 2019 Hall of Fame Invite
The Spartans earned 2nd place against 21 teams at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville Saturday, Sept. 7.
Homestead shot a combined 293, just three behind tournament winner Evansville North. Madi Dabagia led the team with a 65, the lowest overall score of the tournament and a school-record 7-under. Morgan Dabagia shot a 71, and recorded the program’s first hole-in-one. Olivia Render shot a 78, Simone Senk a 79 and Megan Yoder an 82.
Volleyball beats CC, falls to Belmont
The Spartans earned a 3-0 win at home against the Columbia City Eagles Thursday, Sept. 12, scoring 25-8, 25-9, 25-15.
Haidyn Carrico had 8 kills, Kaitlyn Peters had 20 digs, Sierra Suozzi had 19 assists and Olivia Krahn had 7 aces. Emily Wilcox put up 3 blocks.
Homestead lost 3-0 against Belmont Tuesday, Sept. 10, scoring 25-18, 25-11, 25-19. Lexi Durnell had 8 kills, Suozzi had 11 assists and Peters had 13 digs. Wilcox served 1 ace and put up 3 blocks.
Boys tennis defeats Warsaw
The boys tennis team earned a 5-0 win against Warsaw Wednesday, Sept. 11. Daniel Gilbert (No. 1 singles), Andrew Meier (No. 2 singles) and Thaddeus Dressel (No. 3 singles) all won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Bryant Zitlaw and Landon Sather won 6-1, 6-1, while the No. 2 doubles team of Tim Steiner and Sebastian Cowan also won 6-0, 6-0.
Compiled by David Fenker
