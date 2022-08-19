WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools administrators are reporting a positive start to the new school year.
The district’s principals were invited to give beginning-of-school updates at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
“We have had, and are still having, by far, the best start of any school year I think maybe any of us have ever experienced,” said DeKalb Middle School Principal Matt Vince.
“They’ve all been good, but this one’s the best so far.”
Vince noted the excitement generated by the school’s facilities upgrades.
“You can just feel the buzz from everybody,” he said.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner echoed Vince’s sentiments on the positive effects of facilities improvements.
“The upgrades and improvements at the high school have been fantastic,” he said.
Wagner said enrollment at the high school is the largest it has been in the past four years and is right at 1,100 students. Also this year, the school is hosting eight foreign exchange students.
All of the district’s elementary school principals reported a smooth start to the new year.
Country Meadow’s Jane Bitting commended the business department for the smooth registration process and the technology department for the creation of a “fast pass.”
“That let parents know exactly where they were at in the registration process and all the steps they needed to take, which was phenomenal,” Bitting said.
She said there were no issues with buses or bus routes.
The theme of speaker on opening day was “We’re OK to celebrate again,” Bitting added.
“I think people have been apprehensive about the concept of celebration, given the things that have been going on the past few years. And so I think they felt like every time they were ready to celebrate, then something else would happen.”
Justin Hoard of McKenney-Harrison gave a “shout-out” to custodians for preparing the building for the school’s more than 670 students.
Hoard said third grade has moved upstairs with grades four and five, and 12 tables have been added in the cafeteria.
“It’s been super positive,” Hoard said.
Austin Harrison, who is beginning his first year as principal at J.R. Watson, said the first week of school has been “great.”
“It’s just been awesome. We’ve been fortunate to have some facility upgrades,” Harrison said.
The school also has added an eagle mascot, which was met with enthusiasm from students and families.
“We plan on the eagle being part of what we do,” he said.
Waterloo’s Amanda Rice said the school’s enrollment numbers are up, to the point where there was a last-minute hire of a kindergarten teacher.
She noted the many facets that go into ensuring a smooth start of school.
“It’s just amazing how all these little wheels come together to make the big wheel of the district work,” she added.
Superintendent Steve Teders said that while it is too early to put an exact number on the district’s enrollment, on opening day he might have thrown out a number of being up around 100 students.
“And it looks like we might be right around that mark. Last year, if you recall, we were up 92 students.
“This year, we could be right around that 100. We appear to be up in five of our six buildings,” Teders said.
“We have had some comments about the facilities being part of the reason why. As an example, the band invitational. People think of turf field. They don’t necessarily think of band as their first thought in mind, but with the band invitational, they had seven or eight bands, maybe, last year. They have 18 coming this year, ad that’s solely based on the fact that our facilities have been upgraded the way they have been.”
