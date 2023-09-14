TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
East Noble, Lakeland, Westview, Central Noble, Churubusco. West Noble and Prairie Heights at Northridge Sectional (Meadow Valley), 8 a.m.
DeKalb, Fremont, Angola, Garrett and Hamilton at Angola Sectional (Zollner), 9 a.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Irish Hills Invitational, Tecumseh (Mich.) Golf Club., 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in RIT Invitational at Rochester, N.Y.: vs. Oswego (N.Y.), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Michigan State’s Auto Owners Spartan Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Hope Invitational, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bellmont at Angola, 10 a.m.
NorthWood at Angola, 2 p.m.
Garrett at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Churubusco, West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, Fremont, Westview at New Prairie Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, Lakeland, Garrett, Prairie Heights, Eastside and Hamilton at West Noble Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lakewood Park at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
NECC Tournament final, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
NECC Tournament final, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Northrop at Prairie Heights, 9 a.m.
Angola at Canterbury Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Hope Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S CLUB RUGBY
Trine at Aquinas (Mich.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Franklin at Trine, 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Elmhurst (Ill.) at Trine, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Irish Hills Invitational, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in RIT Invitational at Rochester, N.Y.: vs. RIT, 11 a.m.; vs. Grove City, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.