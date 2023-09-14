TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble, Lakeland, Westview, Central Noble, Churubusco. West Noble and Prairie Heights at Northridge Sectional (Meadow Valley), 8 a.m.

DeKalb, Fremont, Angola, Garrett and Hamilton at Angola Sectional (Zollner), 9 a.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Angola, 7 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.

West Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Trine at Irish Hills Invitational, Tecumseh (Mich.) Golf Club., 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine in RIT Invitational at Rochester, N.Y.: vs. Oswego (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Michigan State’s Auto Owners Spartan Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Hope Invitational, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bellmont at Angola, 10 a.m.

NorthWood at Angola, 2 p.m.

Garrett at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Churubusco, West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, Fremont, Westview at New Prairie Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, Lakeland, Garrett, Prairie Heights, Eastside and Hamilton at West Noble Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lakewood Park at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

NECC Tournament final, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

NECC Tournament final, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Northrop at Prairie Heights, 9 a.m.

Angola at Canterbury Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Hope Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S CLUB RUGBY

Trine at Aquinas (Mich.), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Franklin at Trine, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Elmhurst (Ill.) at Trine, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Trine at Irish Hills Invitational, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine in RIT Invitational at Rochester, N.Y.: vs. RIT, 11 a.m.; vs. Grove City, 1 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.