CHURUBUSCO — Before drones, before the internet, before social media, there was Oscar.
So the story says.
In 1948, two men fishing on Fulk Lake near the small town of Churubusco claimed to have seen a giant turtle. Its head was as big as a child's, Ora Blue and Charley Wilson said. Its body was as big as the boat.
In those days, news didn't spread through Facebook and Twitter. The story began to gain legs at — where else? The local barbershop. Blue and Wilson were known to be pranksters, so most people ignored the story.
However, the next year, in 1949, the owner of Fulk Lake, Gale Harris, said he spotted the turtle. Townspeople became interested.
According to a timeline in the booklet printed for the 60th anniversary of the hunt for the turtle, a story was first printed in the Columbia City newspaper. It was sent out over the news wires, and the next day the story was front-page news across the country. Unfortunately, the Churubusco Truth was about to publish the story, but it was a weekly, set to publish on Thursday, and the daily papers had published it the day before. The Truth was scooped of a huge story happening right in its backyard.
"It must have been a slow news week," said Chuck Mathieu, who was just a baby in 1949 when the furor over the giant turtle began. Mathieu started the Churubusco History Center with Chuck Jones, who was 11 years old when the search for the turtle began.
As Churubusco celebrates the 70th anniversary of the hunt for the elusive turtle, who townsfolk named Oscar, Mathieu and Jones reflected on what they remember of the event and how it affected the town and ultimately the Harris family.
Whether the media should be credited or blamed for what followed is all based on point of view. But as news of the search for Oscar spread, suddenly this obscure little town in northern Indiana was being overrun by tourists and media alike wanting to glimpse this behemoth.
Cars caused traffic jams in Churubusco. Planes flew overhead. By March 20, 1949, 400 cars an hour were passing by the Harris home. The Harris family began selling hot dogs and coffee.
Helen Harris, Gale's wife, described those frenetic days in a story posted in a booklet commemorating the 25th anniversary of Oscar. Here are some excerpts: "After the newspapers started printing the story about Oscar, people started coming to our farm from everywhere. If you never had an experience similar to this you wouldn't believe the actions of the public. We couldn't sit down and eat a meal in peace or get our work done on schedule. I remember one morning we were in the barn milking and a reporter came out and wanted us to quit milking and answer some questions. We told him we had to finish milking first."
A radio reporter insisted on interviewing her while she was washing dishes. He held the microphone so she could talk while she was working.
The public was obnoxious as well. She said, "We had no privacy in our home. People came by the hundreds and would walk right into our home without knocking. They used our bathroom, sat in the living room or did anything else they wanted to do without asking."
Gale Harris became obsessed with capturing Oscar. Along with others wanting to help, they devised a trap that Oscar supposedly escaped. Professional trappers were called in, divers were sent in, and special periscopes were devised in an effort to see the turtle in the murky, mucky lake. Some speculated Oscar was hibernating in the soft lake bottom.
There were reportedly more sightings of Oscar, including a newspaper photographer and reporter who said they saw him.
Interest waned in the summer, but Gale Harris persisted. "He went as far as trying to drain the lake," Mathieu said. What it did was drain his finances.
In October of that year 200 people claimed they saw Oscar leap out of the water to eat live ducks set atop a trap. That was the last sighting.
Gale Harris had health and financial issues, so the family ended up selling the farm in August 1950.
Real or not, Oscar, the Beast of Busco, ultimately benefited Churubusco. It put the town on the map and gave it an identity, "Turtletown USA." It's the theme for the annual Turtle Days Festival. Proceeds from the festival go toward maintaining Churubusco's community park.
Jones experienced firsthand the excitement of the search for Oscar, and today he sees the story's lasting legacy. He had biked to and fished in Fulk Lake, but never saw the turtle himself. He remembers all the activity, and said the possibility of Oscar didn't scare him. In particular, he remembers how mucky the lake was.
He's glad the story has survived. "They never found Oscar, but you know, it's kind of nice. It keeps the story alive."
Both Jones and Mathieu are believers. "I believe it really existed," Jones said.
"I believe something was there," Mathieu said.
But before they wrap up their conversation, both point out another piece of history that is more important to them, as historians, than Oscar the turtle.
Chief Little Turtle, chief of the Miami Indians, was born near Churubusco. He was a well-known and respected leader and historically much more significant than a turtle — even a giant one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.