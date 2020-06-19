WASHINGTON — Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased to 12.3% in May, showing the third-largest decrease in the nation for the month.
Indiana remains middle-of-the-pack for its overall rate, but it’s recovering at a fast rate.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics national labor force report released Friday, Indiana’s rate decreased from 17.5% in April to 12.3% in May.
The 12.3% is slightly lower than the national average of 13.3%. The U.S. rate is down from 14.7% in April.
Indiana’s 5.2-percentage-point decrease was third-largest among all states, surpassed only by neighboring Kentucky at 5.6 percentage points and Mississippi at 5.7 points.
Overall, however, Indiana ranks 28th overall for its unemployment rate. Nevada holds the highest unemployment rate at 25.3%, while Nebraska’s is the lowest at 5.2%.
Indiana was also among the middle of its Midwestern neighbors. Northern neighbor Michigan was the highest at 21.2%, followed by Illinois at 15.2% and Ohio at 13.7% joblessness. But the state is a little behind Kentucky at 11% and regional neighbors Wisconsin and Minnesota at 12% and 9.9%, respectively.
Indiana pulled back on its stay-at-home order on May 4, which allowed most businesses to reopen in at least limited capacity. Manufacturers were allowed to get back to work, while retail, restaurants and other commercial businesses could reopen at around 50%.
Indiana advanced to Stage 3 of it’s five-step reopening plan on May 24, allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen as well as increasing capacity on some limited businesses. With Stage 4 in effect as of June 12, entertainment businesses, attractions, tourist and cultural sites and other facilities were reopened.
In the current stage, the only things that are still currently off-limits are huge gatherings, festivals and large events such as sports and concerts.
Indiana’s county-level report, with details about unemployment specifically in northeast Indiana, is expected to be released Monday.
