WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Farm Management Tour was held on July 11 at the Hackman Family Farm Market and Rowland Farm in southern Indiana.
Over 200 tour participants learned about the innovative paths these two farm operations took to incorporate the next generation into their family’s business. In-depth sessions at the two farms focused on food safety for produce production, building and operating a commercial scale layer operation and advanced cover crop usage in a corn/soybean rotation.
A photo recap from the day can now be viewed on our website. If you missed the Tour, you can still catch some highlights on Purdue Commercial AgCast podcasts with both the Hackman and Rowland families. The Tour wrapped up with the introduction of this year’s Indiana Master Farmers. Congratulations to this year’s honorees: Tom Chalfant, Marty and Becky Evans, Tom Schwenk, Scott Trennepohl, and honorary Master Farmers Jay Akridge and Marshall Martin.
Nathan Thompson reports that after a sharp decline in basis bids during the month of June, corn and soybean basis moved in opposite directions in recent weeks. For example, corn basis in Central Indiana dropped $0.58/bu. relative to Sept. ‘23 corn futures during the month of June. Since then, corn basis has been steady to stronger in many locations. In particular, corn basis at Ohio River terminals and ethanol plants is up $0.10-$0.20/bu. in the last two weeks.
On the other hand, soybean basis continues to weaken. For example, soybean basis in Central Indiana dropped $0.92/bu. relative to Sept. ‘23 soybean futures during the month of June. Since then, soybean basis in Central Indiana has dropped another $0.43/bu. in the first two weeks of July. A similar pattern in soybean basis has been seen at Ohio River terminals and soybean processing plants. Visit the Purdue Crop Basis Tool to check current corn and soybean basis levels and historical basis trends for your local area.
Crop machinery costs and machinery investment per acre have increased sharply in recent years. Michael Langemeier examines this in more detail in his most recent article, Benchmarking Crop Machinery Cost and Investment.
Agricultural producer sentiment rebounded in June with the Ag Economy Barometer index climbing 17 points to a reading of 121. The sentiment improvement was all attributable to farmers’ more optimistic view of the future as the Index of Future Expectations reached 123, 25 points higher than in May.
The future expectations improvement stood in contrast to producers’ appraisal of current conditions which was unchanged from May. The more optimistic view of the future held by respondents was reflected across the board as the Farm Financial Conditions, Short and Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations, and Farm Capital Investment indices all improved in June compared to May.
Looking ahead, one-fourth of corn/soybean producers said they expect farmland cash rental rates to rise in 2024.
