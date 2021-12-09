PITTSBURGH — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team rallied from 2-1 deficit in sets to defeat Brigham Young in five sets in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal match at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Field House Thursday afternoon. The scores were 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16.
The sixth-seeded Boilermakers (26-6) handed the 11th-seeded Cougars their second loss of the season and will play the regional host Panthers in a regional final Saturday at 4 p.m. Pittsburgh (29-3) swept Kansas 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 in the other regional semifinal Thursday.
In the first regional semifinal, Purdue came back from a 14-10 deficit in the deciding fifth set. The Boilermakers had two aces from Jena Otec in a 4-0 spurt to tie BYU at 14.
Purdue was pushed to the brink again as a Kenzie Koerber had a kill to put the Cougars (30-2) at match point up 15-14. The Boilermakers overcame that and scored four of the final five points to win the match.
Emma Ellis and Raven Colvin combined for the block of BYU’s Heather Gneiting on match point. West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn was one of the six Purdue players on the floor on that exciting match point.
Schermerhorn played in all five sets of the regional semifinal. She had three digs and had an attack attempt.
Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 20 kills, seven digs, two aces, two block assists and one solo block. Hayley Bush had 54 assists, eight digs, five block assists and one solo block. Grace Cleveland had 14 kills, seven digs, two aces and two solo blocks. Otec added 18 digs.
The Boilermakers and Panthers will play for a berth in the Final Four that will come together at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. That arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets. The semifinals will be played next Thursday and the national championship match will be played on Nov. 18.
Four Big Ten volleyball teams will be playing for regional championships on Saturday. Wisconsin swept UCLA Thursday evening, and Minnesota came back from a 2-1 deficit in set to beat Baylor in five sets. Illinois and Nebraska faced off in a regional semifinal Thursday, so one of those Big Ten teams will be playing for a regional title on Saturday.
