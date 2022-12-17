WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will host the Top Farmer Conference Friday, Jan. 6.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will help participants stimulate their thinking about agriculture’s future and how to can position the farm to be successful in the years ahead.
The one-day conference will take place at Purdue’s Beck Agricultural Center 4550 U.S. 52, West Lafayette. Registration is $150.
If you are unable to attend in-person, you can still join remotely. Note that conference video recordings and slide deck presentations will only be available to registered participants.
Farm management experts and agricultural economists from Purdue, University of Kentucky, Iowa State, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. Inc., and Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management will be on-hand to guide participants on how to analyze financial challenges and discuss opportunities for their operations.
This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it will impact the farm, what’s ahead for farmland values, key factors affecting used farm machinery values, and understanding the drivers of fertilizer prices. The conference will conclude with a presentation on the outlook for corn and soybeans as well as a longer view of what’s ahead for the U.S. agriculture economy and management implications.
Session topics
and presenters
How High Will Rates Go and Implications for the Farm Economy
Jason Henderson, professor and senior associate dean, Purdue’s College of Agriculture; Michael Langemeier, professor and associate director, Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture; and Brady Brewer, Purdue associate professor of agricultural economics.
Farmland Prices: How High is too High
Todd Kuethe, Purdue associate professor and Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics; R.D. Schrader, President, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.; and Howard Halderman, President & CEO, Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management.
Fertilizer Outlook: What’s in Store for 2023 and 2024
Mike Rahm, independent consultant, Michael R Rahm Consulting LLC.
Rising Used Machinery Costs: Is There an End in Sight?
Tyler Mark, associate professor of agricultural economics, University of Kentucky.
Ag Outlook: Looking Beyond the 2023 Crop Year
Chad Hart, professor of economics and crop marketing specialist, Iowa State University.
To register online, visit web.cvent.com/event/350c55bb-75e2-45db-a8ee-31297940a395/summary.
For questions about the conference, contact Khyleigh North at 318-6528 or by email at northka@purdue.edu.
