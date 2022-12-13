Miller Poultry donated nearly 4,000 of chicken to the Friendship Connect Food Center run by Common Grace Ministries, as part of the northeast Indiana meat packer’s annual holiday giving. Not only did they donate, but they helped form a human conveyor to help stow it in the freezer all in about 20 minutes time. Last week, Miller Poultry dropped off 12,400 pounds of chicken to pantries in Noble County as well as about 1,400 packages of sausages, while also donating 6,400 pounds of chicken and 3,600 sausage packs in LaGrange County.
