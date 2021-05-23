Northeast Corner Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Saturday
at Lake James GC, Angola
Team Scores: 1. Lakeland 349, 2. Angola 379, 3. Fairfield 384, 4. Westview 385, 5. Fremont 392, 6. Prairie Heights 402, 7. West Noble 402, 8. Garrett 403, 9. Eastside 417, 10. Churubusco 447, 11. Central Noble 453, 12. Hamilton 502.
Top 15: 1. Tommy Curtis (LL) 80, 2. Ben Keil (LL) 81, 3. Wade Springer (WV) 84, 4t. Carl Miller (WV) and Brockton Miller (WN) 87, 6t. Austin Arnold (ES) and Caleb Price (A) 90, 8t. Miles Nine (FF), Brayden Levitz (PH) and Carter Kitson (FF) 91; 11. Nate Keil (LL) 92, 12. Logan Borns (G) and Carson Aldrich (LL) 93, 14t. Mason Gruner (A) and AJ Hersel (A) 95.
Lakeland — Ben Keil 40-41 81, Tommy Curtis 38-42 80, Nate Keil 49-43 92, Carson Aldrich 44-49 93, Luke Franke 49-49 98.
Angola — Caleb Price 46-44 90, Mason Gruner 46-49 95, Gage Hankey 48-51 99, AJ Hersel 48-47 95, Aiden Koch 46-56 102.
Fairfield — Miles Nine 45-46 91, Carter Kitson 48-43 91, Ethan Yoder 45-53 98, Andrew Miller 55-49 104, Noah Hochstetler 57-57 114.
Westview — Carl Miller 42-45 87, Nathan Miller 50-57 107, Wade Springer 41-43 84, Landon Bennett 53-54 107, Isaac Rogers 55-57 112.
Fremont — Lukas Berlew 45-51 96, Josh Sherbondy 47-49 96, Jake Allman 50-47 97, Alex Chilenski 47-56 103, Luke Campbell 53-50 103.
Prairie Heights — Brayden Levitz 47-44 91, Cameron Sailor 51-54 105, Collin Keeslar 50-58 108, Noah Butler 48-50 98, Jay Abbott 64-63 127.
West Noble — Brayden Bohde 46-50 96, Brockton Miller 43-44 87, Luke Schermerhorn 49-52 101, Brenden Parson 61-57 118, Rodrigo Melchor 66-68 134.
Garrett — Thomas Loeffler 46-53 99, Logan Borns 48-45 93, Colton Weimer 51-53 104, Noah Dapp 55-52 107, Jacob Borns 63-57 120.
Eastside — Kyle Yoder 52-50 102, Ethan Kerr 61-54 115, Austin Arnold 44-46 90, Lucian Brunggner 52-58 110, Gunnar Czaja 54-61 115.
Churubusco — Tyler Miller 51-52 103, Brady Crick 51-56 107, Joey Eminger 61-58 119, Alan Resler 55-63 118, Dawson Meeks 60-61 121.
Central Noble — Riley Smith 48-58 106, Nate Robinson 50-61 111, Jeremiah Imhof 58-59 117, Kaden Coburn 57-62 119, Austin Smith 67-68 135.
Hamilton — Jackson Stuckey 59-61 120, Chase Hill 63-66 129, Caleb Creager 63-60 123, Kody Ellert 63-67 130, Ryan Cool 68-63 131.
