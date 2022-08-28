Kendallville man gets 85 years in triple shooting
ALBION — The murder of Justin Smead and shooting of Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis in June 2021 at a Kendallville convenience store devastated three families and shook an entire community.
Tuesday, the man responsible, Matthew Rodriguez. 25, of Kendallville, learned he won’t leave prison until he’s an old man, if at all.
Noble Superior Court I Judge Steven Clouse sentenced Rodriguez to 85 years in prison — the maximum allowed under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in late July — for murder and two counts of attempted murder.
With Indiana good time credit allowing for one day of credit for each three days served in murder cases, Rodriguez won’t be eligible for release until he’s served more than 63 years. In a best-case scenario for him, Rodriguez won’t leave prison until he is well into his 80s.
Clouse delivered the 85-year sentence, a bit of closure for the family of the deceased.
“We got the justice we wanted,” Wayne Smead, Justin’s brother, said following Tuesday’s proceedings.
In handing down the sentence, Clouse cited the impact on the families and the community at-large.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the Gallops gas station convenience store just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when Smead, 32, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Defense attorney Kevin Likes pointed to a stack of papers perhaps 6 inches tall on the desk in front of him, saying the documents told the story of Rodriguez’ long history of mental illness.
During the hearing, Clouse and Wayne Smead all spoke to the lack of remorse showed by Rodriguez.
Likes said he believes Rodriguez does have remorse, but his mental health issues prevent him from displaying it.
“I just don’t know he has it in him to pull it out,” Likes said.
Commissioners pull reins back on buggy fees, discussion MondayAUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners reined in making a decision on a proposed horse-drawn vehicle and horse-drawn trailer ordinance this week after a dozen people voiced their concerns on the fee structure.
In the end, commissioners tabled the ordinance until Monday.
A handful of the Amish community who currently reside in southeast DeKalb County appeared. The three who spoke said they understood the need for a license fee on buggies. Their main concern was the $250 fee for each vehicle and an additional $50 fee for each subsequent vehicle owned by a resident.
Horse-drawn trailers and wagons would be charged a separate $50 fee.
Other residents were also on hand to raise concerns of the ordinance, with several taking a strict stand on the license fee associated with it. Representatives of the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association took issue with the amount, with others suggesting a smaller fee.
Later, someone produced a copy of a 1983 ordinance that sets the fee at $20 for all horse-drawn wagons, buggies or carts.
Hamilton waives textbook fees for 2022-2023 school year
HAMILTON — Parents of students attending Hamilton Community Schools will see a little extra money in their pockets after back to school shopping.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel announced on the district’s Facebook page that book fees would be waived for all students in K-12 for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Hamilton Community Schools understands that times are tough right now,” the post said. “The current economic situation can make even the simplest of purchases difficult. We believe in helping our Marine family, therefore we are waiving the textbook and classroom fees.”
Cassel said the discussion on waiving fees developed as the school system looked at purchasing new language arts and math curriculum. He said the administration and school board had already made the decision to not add those costs into class fees for the next six years.
“Families are struggling. This is sort of a ‘book fee holiday.’ We can support it financially with no issues,” he said. “We just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
LaGrange woman gets 48 years on meth charges
LAGRANGE — A LaGrange woman, who disappeared the night before she was scheduled to go on trial for having just over a pound of methamphetamine and was later recaptured by her bond agent, will likely be spending the next five decades behind bars.
Monday, LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven sentenced Lindsay E. Grate, 36, to serve 48 years in prison after accepting her plea deal to plead guilty to a single charge of dealing in methamphetamine.
Grate, of the 3500 block of Hillside Drive, LaGrange, has an extensive criminal history and had been designated a habitual offender by the court. Grate was arrested in May 2021 after police visiting her home found over a pound of methamphetamine.
According to the original probable cause documents filed with the court, a pair of officers stopped by Grate’s home to speak to her about an unrelated investigation and reported they saw a small set of scales sitting in plain sight on a table in Grate’s living room.
They asked Grate to hand them the scales, which she did. A field test showed the scales tested for methamphetamine. After obtaining a search warrant for Grate’s home, officers found 529 grams — about a pound and two ounces — of methamphetamine, as well as a large quantity of small plastic bags.
Grate was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony punishable by three to six years behind bars.
Grate spent four months in jail before being released last September on a $50,000 bond.
Grate was scheduled to stand trial on those charges in February, but disappeared the night before her trial. A local bond agent along with representatives of United Surety Agents Inc., a company that insured her bond, apprehended Grate in March, saying she was preparing to flee the state. Grate was taken into custody and returned to jail.
