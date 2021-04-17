If most of the lighting in and around your home is traditional incandescent, you should become aware of the cost and energy savings created by upgrading to energy-efficient bulbs.
According to the United States Department of Energy, replacing five of your property’s most used light fixtures with Energy Star models can save $75 per year.
To find an energy-efficient light source, check the box for the Energy Star logo. You can also determine efficiency by searching for bulbs labeled halogen incandescent, compact fluorescent lamps or LED. The DOE provides these statistics to encourage homeowners to begin a greener life at home.
Efficient lighting uses about 25-80% less energy than traditional incandescent.
Upgraded bulbs can last 3-25 times longer than outdated bulbs.
Smart Llghting
A 2019 report from market research firm Research and Markets projects that the global smart lighting market size will reach an estimated $38.68 billion by 2026.
What is smart lighting? It ensures energy efficiency and includes automated controls and highly efficient fixtures. These controls can adjust depending on conditions, such as occupancy and external lighting, giving your home new lighting functions that can decrease your bill and enhance your overall lighting efficiency.
Interior updates
The DOE estimates that an average household dedicates about 5% of its energy budget to lighting. New illumination standards took place in 2012 to help limit the amount of electricity required to illuminate your space.
When updating your home with LED or CFL bulbs, consider investing in a dimmable option. You can conserve energy when using the lights at lower levels. Of course, you may need to update the fixture that will power the lamps as some equipment may not support a dimming feature.
Exterior updates
Outside lighting is essential for the safety and security of your family home. You can consider equipping exterior lights with either CFL or LED bulbs to preserve energy. It’s also good practice to protect these lamps from outdoor hazards and weather with enclosed fixtures. If you decide to forego protective housing, make sure the lights you choose are built to withstand rain.
You can choose either fixed-lighting systems or for extra security, equip motion-sensor lighting to illuminate your space when movement is detected. If you’re using light for outdoor decorative purposes, consider investing in solar-powered setups to eliminate the need for electricity.
