Prep Gymnastics EN 2nd at Warsaw meet
WARSAW — East Noble was second out of five teams in a meet at Warsaw with a team score of 93.45. Plymouth won with 95.35.
Miah Hudson won the vault with 9 and was second all-around with 32.65 to lead the Knights. She was also second in the floor exercise (9) and tied for third on the balance beam with 8.35.
Jenna Zabona tied for third on the balance beam (8.35) and was third by herself in the floor exercise (8.95).
Ally Blackburn scored 30.4 all-around for East Noble. She was second on the balance beam with 8.6, scored 8.3 on the floor and 8 on the vault.
Lakers 10th at Concordia Carter Classic Saturday
FORT WAYNE — Lakeland was 10th out of 14 teams in Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic Saturday, scoring 87.2.
Emily Byler was 15th all-around with 29.65 to lead the Lakers. She was tied for 16th on the vault with 8.85 and 19th in the floor exercise with 8.025. She also scored 7.45 on the uneven bars and 5.325 on the balance beam.
Natalie Huffman was 17th with 28.45, followed by Baylee Slone in 18th with 28.25. They both scored 8.05 on the vault. On the floor, Slone scored 7.65 and Huffman had 7.225.
Bishop Dwenger won with 109.575. Homestead was second with 108.275, followed by Carroll (104.275), Angola (100.45) and Northrop (97.475) to round out the top five.
Prep Basketball Chargers top Fremont
LIGONIER — West Noble’s boys basketball team defeated Fremont 67-49 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
Josh Gross had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Chargers. Braden Brewster added 17 points and Brockton Miller scored 11.
West Noble won the junior varsity game 43-20.
The Chargers won the freshman contest 60-20. Elijah Bacon and Ayden Zavala each had 12 points for West Noble and Nevin Pahres and Noah Dubeau each scored nine.
Eagle girls get past Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 29-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Saturday night.
Samantha Kuhn had 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Eagles (11-10, 4-5 NECC). Maddie Beeman had five points and four rebounds. Macayla Guthrie had five steals.
Alexis German had 14 points, four boards and three steals for the Panthers (9-12, 5-5). Kennedy Kugler had 11 rebounds and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.