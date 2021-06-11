Strand Theatre, Kendallville
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Peter Rabbit (PG) — 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 9:25 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 3:10, 6:20, 8, 9:30 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (2021) (PG) — 1:10, 2, 4:25, 6:40 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Peter Rabbit 2 (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Jumanji 2: The Next Level (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday 11 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
In the Heights (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
Spirit Untamed (PG) — Today: 1, 7 p.m. Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.