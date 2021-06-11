Strand Theatre, Kendallville

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.

Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Peter Rabbit (PG) — 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 9:25 p.m.

In the Heights (PG-13) — 3:10, 6:20, 8, 9:30 p.m.

Spirit Untamed (2021) (PG) — 1:10, 2, 4:25, 6:40 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Peter Rabbit 2 (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:30 p.m.

Jumanji 2: The Next Level (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday 11 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

In the Heights (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed

Spirit Untamed (PG) — Today: 1, 7 p.m. Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.