KENDALLVILLE — Downtown is entering its busy season, as the Kendallville Board of Works on Tuesday reviewed four applications for public facility uses in downtown.
Those included one huge event — the popular Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, as well as three small events happening this spring.
The fairy fest, which has drawn thousands to Main Street in the first two years the festival has run, actually didn’t get its street closures approved on Tuesday because of some lingering questions about the route for horse-drawn carriage rides.
The festival is planned for May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown between Rush and Mitchell streets as in past years, with 70-plus vendors and entertainment acts planned.
New this year will be horse-drawn carriage rides and while Chief Lance Waters said he had worked out for those to run on side streets east of Main Street, a map submitted with the festival application showed a route west of Main Street.
“We changed the route a couple of times to make it the safest we believe it can be,” Waters said. “On State Street we may want to restrict a little parking to make it as safe as it can be. With Main Street being shut down there is so much traffic on the side streets.”
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson, who heads up the festival planning, was not at Tuesday’s meeting to clarify.
Board of works members offered to table the approval until its next meeting on May 10 to iron out the exact route of the carriage rides.
The other three smaller events on the docket all were approved, however. Those included:
• A Chalk It Up event on April 28 on sidewalks around the pocket park and City Hall to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe requested participants don’t chalk inside the pocket park ahead of Saturday’s ribbon-cutting event and party.
• A memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the pocket park for the annual Kendallville Police Department Officer Memorial Service to remember police officers killed in the line of duty. That memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on May 13.
• A concert event in the new pocket park across from City Hall on July 23 from 6-8 p.m. The city will host some food trucks and a jazz/funk fusion band at the park.
