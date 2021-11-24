AUBURN — New Lakewood Park boys basketball coach Tim Voss is combining the best of the past with his vision for the present, and so far, it’s going well.
The Panthers last year had a coaching change in midseason, and Ryan Hindle stepped in to guide the team the rest of the way. He’s back as an assistant coach and Voss tries to help the Panthers back to a successful season.
“We had a lot of adversity,” Voss said. “It was a tough second half of the season after losing your head coach, and Ryan was put in a tough position but did a great job. He’s been keeping the guys together, and bringing him on as the head assistant has been huge for our program and for me easing in as well.
“We’ll try to keep as much as we can from last year. There will be changes with a new head coach, but it’s nice to have the consistency with Coach Hindle.”
Having played at Taylor under legendary coach Paul Patterson, Voss wants his team doing everything — particularly the little things — the right way.
“Paying attention to detail and playing the game the right way, and being a team the school can be proud of on the court, and having fun,” Voss said. “Our focus is going to be on doing the little things right, and the winning will take care of it itself.”
The Panthers have been known for playing a fast-paced game, and Voss hopes that can continue.
“We absolutely want to score against a non-set defense,” Voss said. “We want to push the ball, but we want to be a team that makes the right plays and not force it.”
On defense, Voss wants the Panthers to be “aggressive, physical. We have to be. We talk a lot about controlling what you can control, and effort’s a big one. We’ve got to bring it on the defensive end.
“That’s something we’re really focusing on, bringing the physicality and not making it easy for the other team. We want to be a team that takes pride in defense.”
The Panthers figure to be anchored by a solid group of seniors: Isaac Wolf, Will Carrel, Eli Smith, Carter Harman and Isaiah Bland.
“We just need our leaders to step up,” Voss said. “We have an awesome senior class. They’ve been together for a while. We’re looking for them to set the tone for us, especially at the beginning of the year.”
He hopes the veterans and the rest of the players will buy in.
“Coaches can lose games, but it’s the players who win them,” Voss said.
“The dedication of the players (will determine the team’s level of success). Coaches, we can bring them to the well, but they have to drink. They’ve got to put in the time and the work and really buy in, and we’ve got to communicate that vision.”
