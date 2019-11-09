WATERLOO — Being more versatile may lead to some better outcomes for DeKalb boys basketball this season.
Fourth-year coach Rod Cone feels the Barons will be able to do more on both ends of the floor, which he believes can help flip the results of several games in which the team was competitive during last year’s 6-17 finish.
On offense, the Barons lacked a reliable inside game and were largely a perimeter team a year ago.
“We want to be multi-dimensional within our offense,” Cone said. “We want to be able to go inside or out. As we evaluated at the end of last year, it was obvious we just didn’t have the personnel to go inside a lot.
“We’re looking forward to that. To beat some of the good teams and to win some of those close games, we have to be able to score inside and out.”
Cole Richmond returns to provide offensive punch, and has improved his defensive focus, Cone said.
“Cole played a big role for us last year, a lot of minutes and a good leader,” Cone said.
Cone hopes changes are coming inside with the development of Connor Penrod and return to basketball of football stalwart Tylar Pomeroy.
“Connor’s going to be playing a lot in the post with pick-and-roll responsibilities. He’s a true post player who likes to play in the post,” Cone said. “He’s going to give us a presence on the inside we didn’t have last year.
“(Pomeroy) will add some toughness on the inside with his rebounding and screening ability, and just his big body.”
Brantley Hickman will be tasked with getting the ball to the big men, and help take some of the point guard duties off Caleb Nixon, who can score outside or go to the basket while lending toughness.
Evan Eshbach became a starter in the second half of last season. Also back are Carter Dick and Jordan Shields.
Defensively, the Baron staff has added former Huntington North assistant Brant Brown. Cone hopes the Barons can give opponents more to deal with this year.
“We thought we might have people who can guard multiple positions,” Cone said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to build that, and by the end of the year, we might become a hard team to score against.”
Cone will be getting some players from football, and he hopes their winning attitude and toughness will carry over. He likes what he’s seen from his team leading up to the start of practice.
“We’re trying to show them how we’re going to play and the reason we’re going to play that way, and they’ve really bought into it. It’s been a good group to work with,” Cone said.
