The Strand, Kendallville
Trolls World Tour (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday: 2, 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m.
Jumanji (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday: 2, 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
The Invisible Man (R) — Today: 3, 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3, 6, 9 p.m.
Trolls World Tour (PG) — Today: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Back to the Future (PG-13) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Jaws (PG) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 p.m.
