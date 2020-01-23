About

Enrollment: 2,267

Website: www.westnoble.k12.in.us

District: Elkhart Township, Perry Township, Sparta Township and Washington Township

Superintendent: Galen Mast

Board Members: Travis Stohlman, Joe Hutsell, Joshua Vargas, Kathy Hagen, David Peterson, John Schwartz and Todd Moore

Contact

Administrative Office

Phone: 894-3191

Address: 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier

West Noble Primary (K-1)

Phone: 894-3191

Address: 500 W. Union St., Ligonier

Principal: Brian Shepherd

West Noble Elementary (2-4)

Phone: 894-3191

Address: 5294 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier

Principal: Mark Yoder

West Noble Middle School (5-8)

Phone: 894-3191

Address: 5194 N. US 33, Ligonier

Principal: Melanie Tijerina

West Noble High School (9-12)

Phone: 894-3191

Address: 5094 N. US 33, Ligonier

Principal: Greg Baker

