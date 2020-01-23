About
Enrollment: 2,267
Website: www.westnoble.k12.in.us
District: Elkhart Township, Perry Township, Sparta Township and Washington Township
Superintendent: Galen Mast
Board Members: Travis Stohlman, Joe Hutsell, Joshua Vargas, Kathy Hagen, David Peterson, John Schwartz and Todd Moore
Contact
Administrative Office
Phone: 894-3191
Address: 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier
West Noble Primary (K-1)
Phone: 894-3191
Address: 500 W. Union St., Ligonier
Principal: Brian Shepherd
West Noble Elementary (2-4)
Phone: 894-3191
Address: 5294 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier
Principal: Mark Yoder
West Noble Middle School (5-8)
Phone: 894-3191
Address: 5194 N. US 33, Ligonier
Principal: Melanie Tijerina
West Noble High School (9-12)
Phone: 894-3191
Address: 5094 N. US 33, Ligonier
Principal: Greg Baker
