In 1948, Bill and Evelyn Freeman purchased the once-thriving St. James Hotel in downtown Avilla. Built in 1878 by Pennsylvania farmer Jonathan James, the Freemans transformed the run-down tavern to a thriving family restaurant,
Over the years the St. James has continued to grow and expand. In 1979 a new dining room was added and in 1983 the second story that once housed the hotel rooms was remodeled into a lounge and banquet room. A new bar was built in 1991, as well as other remodeling.
The Freeman Family is still carrying on the tradition through Bill, Tom, Bob and his wife Beth, and grandson Todd.
Offering full menu, full carry out, banquet rooms, favorite beverages, and lunch and dinner specials. House specialties include BBQ ribs, broasted chicken, fish and prime rib, fresh cut steaks, homemade soups.
St. James Restaurant also serves up authentic German dishes on Thursdays after 4 p.m. such as Jagerschnitzel and The German Plate of bratwurst, and smoked pork chops, with grilled onions.
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Hours are Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast daily 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Phone 260-897-2114. 204 E. Albion St., Avilla
