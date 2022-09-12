ANGOLA — The 5% pay raises approved Thursday by the Steuben County Council will also apply to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The Council approved giving employees 5% raises across the board on Thursday. In addition, employee appreciation bonuses of $1,000 per full-time employee and a graduated set of bonuses for part-time employees was approved on Thursday.
Elected department heads — not members of the Council — will receive a $1,500 stipend along with 5% raises. Members of the Council are not receiving any raises or bonuses.
Contrary to what was reported Friday, Commissioners are receiving raises.
Starting next year, the three county commissioners will receive $27,825 per year; they were at $26,500.
Council did not take a pay raise and remain at $8,000.
