All local high school and college games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to rain that hit the area Wednesday morning and carried over into the early afternoon.
A couple of makeup dates were announced from the light schedule of games that was washed out on Wednesday. Trine University called off its rescheduled home softball doubleheader with Ohio Northern earlier this week and will take on the Polar Bears in two games Sunday afternoon in Angola.
Fremont’s varsity baseball team will make up its home game with Adams Central in the late stages of the regular season, taking on the Flying Jets on May 21 at 11 a.m.
Trine’s track and field teams also announced on Wednesday that they will not travel to Wabash College’s Huntsman Family Invitational on Saturday after looking at weather forecasts for later this week. They will make up for it by taking part in The Monday Meet presented by Circle Logistics at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. Events in that meet will start at noon.
