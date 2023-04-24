Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jennifer L. Delacruz, 43, of the 300 block of East South Street, Gas City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Ema Hernandez-Macias, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 100 block of C.R. 800S, Hudson, on a charge of felony identity deception.
• Carlos I. Hernandez-Perez, 28, of the 1700 block of C.R. 27, Waterloo, arrested on Park Avenue at South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Johnny E. Kendrick, 38, of the 3300 block of South Old 27, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jack D. Loveless II, 40, of the 6100 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Dustin S. McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, arrested in the 300 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nathan C. Montange, 35, of the 14000 block of Holter Road, Leio, arrested on C.R. 675W at Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Derrick A. Myers, 43, of the 00 block of Grant Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor public nudity.
• David B. Ryan Jr., 42, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 85W, arrested on Lane 100 Lake James on a warrant misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Timothy S. Smith, 56, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael P. Stratton, 31, of the 1400 block of Werling Road, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Julian N. Wolf, 31, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at North Superior Street on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
