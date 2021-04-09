To the editor:
Three weeks have passed and not a single tweet from 3rd District Congressman Jim Banks about the DNI (Director of National Intelligence) 2020 foreign election threat report ... ICA 2020-0078D released on 3/15/21.
It details the election fraud attempts by Republican lawmakers impostors and their media outlets who convinced their supporters the election was stolen. The report deemed with a high degree of confidence was being prepared while Trump was still in office. Read the news!
Key Judgement 2: They assess Russian President Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating President Joe Biden's candidacy. Supported Trump with a misinformation program with the key goal of undermining public confidence in the 2020 election and creating sociopolitical division in the United States. It states Moscow used U.S. news media, U.S. officials and prominent civilians close to Trump for spreading false and misleading information to the public.
Banks is aware of this report, yet continues looking for cameras to incite hatred and division instead of working on 3rd District human issues. How long are the taxpayers going to pay gerrymandered Jim while he helps Putin attack America?
Instead of being honest about the dangers of COVID-19 and the U.S. 2020 election results being legit, Banks and friends continue to work on behalf of Moscow and Putin's Communist allies. Banks and friends check all of the findings in the DNI report for what the old KGB called useful idiots. The only reason the public believed there was fraud in the 2020 election is because Putin/Trump/Banks/Rudy and friends said so.
On the back of this lie, Republican imposters are changing, without any mandate or cause, laws which would allow them to decide/overrule election laws/results while making their employers/taxpayers/American citizens jump through hoops to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Why do the same voting laws that in 2016 were OK to elect Trump need to be changed now?
Sidney Powell ... Trump's attorney and Rudy went on Fox/Putin alternative facts TV for weeks claiming they had evidence of election fraud, however after being sued for over a billion dollars by Dominion, Powell responded in court to the lawsuit. She contends no reasonable person would believe her lies and her statements were not supported by any facts. Now our Indiana lawmakers feel they need to engage in this manipulation of voters' rights based on the lie they know is a lie, because according to Sidney Powell only idiots believed her lie.
A recent letter to the editor claims HR 1 allows illegal immigrants and 16 year-olds to vote. This claim is 100% false. Also I don't need a witness when purchasing beer, medication, appear in court or buy an AR-15, why do I need a witness to vote?
No single/group of state lawmaker/officials should have the authority to disregard the vote count in any race/election and impose their will. These Republican impostors /Russian supporters have forgotten who the grown ups are and that's why they lost the keys to the car in 2020 with the help of the real Republicans who respect stability and fairness.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
Editor's note: The DNI report can be read at dni.gov — the mission of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is "to lead intelligence integration and forge an intelligence community that delivers the most insightful intelligence possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.