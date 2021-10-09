Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
