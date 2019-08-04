90 years ago
• A new stretch of paving of state road No. 6, known as the Cleveland-Chicago pike, and formerly known as the Toledo and Chicago pike, between this city of Kendallville and Waterloo, recently completed, was dedicated Thursday evening at the Kendallville band lot under auspicious circumstances. Hundreds of persons gathered for the usual weekly band concert and were on hand and augmented by the large delegation of good road boosters. A parade of some ninety motor cars reached the city shortly before 8:30 o’clock. It was met at the Dowling street and Park avenue intersection by the Community Band, which struck up a snappy march.
