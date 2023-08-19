Detroit man charged in shooting of Garrett teen
GARRETT — A Detroit man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting that occurred in Garrett around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Kerry Jamar Hawkins, 21, of the 16000 block of East Severad Road, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Monday by Indiana State Police. He is charged with the Level 1 felony in DeKalb Superior Court II. He is accused of shooting rounds out of a handgun at point blank range, striking a 16-year-old male in the abdomen.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Indiana State Police detective Jake Quick, police were dispatched to East Edgewater Drive in Garrett on Monday on reports of shots fired. It was reported that one person was struck by gunfire and the suspect was in the area on foot.
Quick said Hawkins was located near the incident location and matched the description of the shooter. He was taken into custody.
Garrett Police Detective Maynard Depew told Quick that when he took Hawkins into custody, he asked Hawkins if he had a gun on him and Hawkins told him, “No,” according to the affidavit.
Depew asked Hawkins where the gun was and Hawkins told him he threw it down by the water, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old victim was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was treated for gunshot to the abdomen, the affidavit said. He provided a statement as to what occurred.
The victim described being with Hawkins at the trailer court in Garrett and described Hawkins shooting him from five feet away, Quick said in the affidavit.
A witness told police the victim and Hawkins were staying overnight with her at the trailer court. She told Quick that Hawkins was schizophrenic and began to have an episode on Aug. 14. She stated she and the victim attempted to “talk him down” for hours. The witness said she saw Hawkins pull a handgun from his waistband or pocket and lay it on the bed, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old tried to leave because he was scared and this was said to make the situation worse with Hawkins. He chased the 16-year-old and the witness observed Hawkins fire shots toward cattails by a pond. The area would later be identified as where the shooting occurred, the affidavit said.
Hawkins was transported to the Auburn Police Department, where he was interviewed by Quick.
Quick said Hawkins told him he was a diagnosed schizophrenic and that he blacks out. Hawkins told Quick he was brought to Garrett from Detroit over the weekend and that he was at a trailer hanging out with the 16-year-old who was a friend of his, the affidavit said.
Hawkins told Quick he didn’t remember anything else because he “blacked out,” according to the affidavit
Quick said video footage from a residence in the area shows both the suspect and the victim in the area of the crime scene when the incident occurred.
Change of venue granted for man charged with murder of Indiana State Police officer
AUBURN — A Wabash County jury will hear the case of the man charged with the murder of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn if the case goes to trial.
Attorneys for Terry Dewaine Sands II of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, say Sands is unable to receive a fair trial in DeKalb County and filed a motion in DeKalb Superior Court I to have the case moved.
Sands was the suspect driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of Indiana State Police officer Master Trooper James R. Bailey in March.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Tuesday, a hearing on the motion for a change of venue took place in DeKalb Superior Court I.
At the outset of the hearing, Judge Adam Squiller noted prosecuting and defense attorneys in the case had been attempting to come to an agreement and had done so.
Sands is represented by DeKalb County public defenders Mark Olivero and Kevin Likes.
Reviewing the agreement, Olivero said the parties had agreed on moving the trial to Wabash Circuit Court in Wabash County, where Judge Robert McCallen presides.
The trial originally had been scheduled to take place in DeKalb County March 1-8, 2024. Olivero requested the dates be modified to begin March 4, 2024 and span two full weeks, through March 15, 2024, if necessary.
Squiller described the agreement as “wholly appropriate” and approved the agreement in the event that if a jury trial is necessary, it will take place in Wabash Circuit Court. Squiller also adjusted the trial dates to March 4-15, 2024.
Sands’ attorney said his client would be unable to receive a fair trial in DeKalb County because of:
• Public hostility against the defendant;
• Public outrage over the offense;
• Prejudicial news reporting or editorializing which castigates the defendant;
• Speculative opinions as to the personality and character of the accused;
• Disclosures of inadmissible evidence; and
• The existence and contents of confessions or prior criminal records.
Pleasant Lake railroad depot sold to Fort Wayne historic group
PLEASANT LAKE — The historic railroad station in downtown Pleasant Lake on Main Street was on full display Aug. 12 during an open house held by the Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society, which has purchased the depot.
The depot will serve as headquarters for the Indiana Rail Experience, a partnership of the non-profit Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad, a regional short line railroad.
The Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society purchased the property from Harold and Carmen Haifley on July 19.
The acquisition was made possible by a grant to develop a station and boarding site in Steuben County.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and long cared for by area residents, the station will host the upcoming Tails & Rails Train, Cigar Train, Indiana Fall Color Trains and the Indiana Christmas Train.
Although the station’s interior is largely preserved, improvements will likely include a new platform, lighting fixtures and other amenities. Plans call for the structure and nearby property to receive cosmetic and structural improvements over the next year to host train rides and community events, according to Kelly Lynch, vice president of the Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society.
Fundraising for this work will start immediately at fortwaynerailroad.org/donate. In addition, the non-profit is seeking the donation of historic railroad furniture, materials and ephemera that would have been found in a typical railroad station, including benches, timetable racks, vintage vending machines, signage and communications equipment, with the goal to make the station as immersive as possible for visitors, Lynch said.
The program was named Indiana’s “Best New Experience” by the state tourism association earlier this year for its success in attracting visitors and welcoming over $300,000 in economic impact in the region. Trips will also continue to operate out of Angola thanks to a partnership with Trine University, as well as Edon, Ohio, and Hillsdale, Michigan.
Constructed in 1882 for the Fort Wayne & Jackson Railroad and later owned by the New York Central, the Victorian Gothic-style depot is a unique structure that combines passenger and freight operations, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The station last served passenger trains when owned by the Little River Railroad, now located in Coldwater, Michigan, and was acquired by local residents in the 2000s. It was once listed as one of Indiana’s 295 most threatened structures.
Cell phones to be allowed in new Noble annex
ALBION — Cell phones will be allowed in Noble County’s new annex, just not in the courtrooms temporarily located within as the Noble County Courthouse undergoes extensive renovations.
In late July, the Noble County Commissioners discussed creating an ordinance that would have forbid cell phones in the new annex.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, county attorney Dennis Graft told the commissioners such an ordinance could have violated free speech rights since the video taping and recording of public meetings is permissible. The Noble County Council and Noble County Commissioners have their regular public meetings in the new annex.
Instead, Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse, Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer will be crafting official orders that will prohibit the possession of cell phones in their individual courtrooms.
A person who brings a cell phone into a courtroom won’t be violating an ordinance, but the perpetrator could be cited for contempt of court.
The three Noble County courts were moved into the new annex last week and have become operational there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.