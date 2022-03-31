Owner Kelsey Gorsuch opened Sylvan Shores Diner the July 4 weekend in Rome City to offer its customers good food and good fellowship.
The diner with the peacock blue cedar shake siding formerly housed the El Dorado restaurant on S.R. 9 on the south side of Rome City.
At Sylvan Shores, diners can enjoy breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Breakfast scramblers include two large scrambled eggs with blended cheese, home fries and choice of toast or a pancake and the option to top it all off with sausage gravy, ham, bacon and sausage, veggies and mushrooms.
For the sweet tooth, try French toast, waffles or pancakes — and try adding chocolate chips, M&M’s or blueberries or enjoy Smash Butter Burgers on a brioche bun top the bill for lunch. Try out The Sylvan, a burger with bacon and sautéed onions cooked into the burger, signature sauce and American cheese, or choose the beer-battered cod or shrimp baskets with two sides.
The kids’ menu offers breakfast or lunch options including drink for $5.50.
Sylvan Shores Diner, 611 Kelly St. Ext., (SR-9) in Rome City is open Monday-Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to noon. Carryout available. (260) 303-1469.
