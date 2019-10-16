Happy birthday today to Michael Fergson, John Faylor and Robert Schaefer; and tomorrow to Charlie Horne, Jera Sue Kessler, Phyllis Anderson, Stephanie Arehart and Morgan Lenwell; to Linda Allman, Brooklynn Kelley and Darien Hauser on the 19th; Debbie Staufer, Audrey Stauffer and Stephanie Martinez on the 20th; Zane Sade, Don Amber and Marreina Cearbaugh on the 21st; and to Lib McDowell on the 22nd.
Happy anniversary today Clarence and Ruth Resler; tomorrow to Hal and Lisa May; and to Brian and Marilyn Parish on the 20th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Pasta Day today, tomorrow is Chocolate Cupcake Day, Seafood Bisque Day is the 19th, Brandied Fruit Day is the 20th, Pumpkin Cheesecake Day is the 21st, Nut Day is the 22nd and Boston Cream Pie Day is the 23rd.
Every path we find leads two ways, just as every up has a down! The trick is — being willing to see both!
Tina Biddle lives near Churubusco. Send birthday and anniversary updates to her directly at lilgiz44@yahoo.com or to nminier@kpcmedia.com.
