Auburn Bowl lists top performances
AUBURN — The top scores at Auburn Bowl for the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 have been reported.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Ron Jordan Jr. for the men (120 pins over average), Kim Cochran (77) for the women and Harlee Toy (51) for youth.
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 265, 743 series, Mike Hasselman 255, Greg Dini 254. Booster — Jason Flaugh 278, 772 series, Gavin Mapes 256, Kris Levy 255. Masters & Slaves — Nick Payton 279, 737 series, Tim Klinker 269.
WOMEN: Moose — Willa Thompson 204. Booster — Heather Newman 224, Tasha Woods 205. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Autumn Shippy 211. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 205, 501 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 254, 585 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 230, 639 series, Nycole Adcox 223, 557 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Skyler Plummer 255, 645 series, Xander Webb 254, Madi Flaugh 214, 564 series, Kylye Snyder 200, 513 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 235, 624 series.
