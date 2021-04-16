BRUSHY PRAIRIE — East Noble’s softball team got going right away Friday in making quick work of Prairie Heights 11-0 in five innings at the Field of Dreams.
The Knights (3-1) scored five runs off Panther starter Haylee Henderson in the first inning. That included senior Carly Turner getting a big game started.
Turner had a two-run homer in the first inning, a three-run shot in EN’s five-run third inning, then drove in another run with a groundout in the fifth. She hit her first two home runs of the season and had six runs batted in for the game.
Sophomore Cady Smith scattered seven Prairie Heights hits in throwing a complete game shutout. She struck out seven and walked none.
“Cady does a really great job hitting spots,” Hull said. “She puts it right on the corners and makes it hard for hitters to get to.
“That’s great to see. We did not know what to expect coming into the season and it’s nice to see our young pitching step up the way they have.”
Smith also supported her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Lauren Lash, Avan Beiswanger and Elliot Rouch also had two hits apiece for East Noble, who had 12 hits. Beiswanger also scored three runs and stole two bases.
Henderson had two singles for Prairie Heights (4-2), and Kiana Allshouse had a double. Savana Phares, Shyanne Duncan, Chloe Riehl and Bre Walter each had a base hit.
Both teams host doubleheaders today. The Knights host Homestead and the Panthers take on Woodlan. Both twin bills start at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.